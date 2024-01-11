In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Earth Energy EV Evolve R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Earth Energy EV Evolve R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Evolve R engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less