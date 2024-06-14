In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, D15 engine makes power & torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
Pulsar NS200 vs D15 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns200
|D15
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 1.57 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|115 km/charge
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.