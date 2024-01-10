Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Benelli Imperiale 400

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Benelli Imperiale 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm21 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm90 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm29 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc374 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm72.7 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,7612,26,243
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,3631,93,976
RTO
12,28015,518
Insurance
12,11816,749
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7344,862

