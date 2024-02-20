Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Pulsar NS160 vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Yezdi adventure
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Mileage52.2 kmpl33.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc334 cc
Power17.2 PS PS30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160.3 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, Twin Spark, 4-valve FI DTS-iSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
58 mm81 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,5972,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,7922,09,900
RTO
11,66316,792
Insurance
11,14210,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6235,099

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160null | Petrol | Manual1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160null | Petrol | Manual1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160null | Petrol | Manual1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160null | Petrol | Manual1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125null | Petrol | Manual99,571**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS 125

    Latest News

    A look at the new range of Jawa 42.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces Mega Service Camp for Jaipur & Lucknow
    20 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS20 now looks sharper because of the new headlamp setup.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & NS160 unveiled, gets LED headlamp & digital cluster
    17 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Honda NX400 gets new features including traction control and a TFT screen, bringing the ADV up to speed against rivals
    2024 Honda NX400 adventure motorcycle launched in Japan, rivals RE Himalayan 450
    20 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
    View all
     