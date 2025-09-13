In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|Roadster
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS