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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Roadster
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc334 cc
Power17.2 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12.5 L
Length
2017 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg194 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Saddle Height
807 mm795 mm
Width
803.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
60.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm81 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterDual shocks
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4952,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,93,565
RTO
9,61315,485
Insurance
10,71111,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0194,750

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets ABS modes.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
1 Apr 2025
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased
7 Jan 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel version has been showcased and can run on ethanol and gasoline
Ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel showcased in India
4 Sept 2024
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
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