In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 52.2 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. Pulsar NS160 vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 R15 v4 Brand Bajaj Yamaha Price ₹ 1.37 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Mileage 52.2 kmpl 55.20 kmpl Engine Capacity 160 cc 155 cc Power 17.2 PS PS 18.4 PS PS