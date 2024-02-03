Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Yamaha R15 V4

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Pulsar NS160 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 R15 v4
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage52.2 kmpl55.20 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc155 cc
Power17.2 PS PS18.4 PS PS
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Stroke
60.7 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Displacement
160 cc155 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,0272,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,7361,81,700
RTO
11,46914,536
Insurance
11,82211,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4394,470

    Latest News

    Image of Bajaj's stall at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex & Dominar E27.5 showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
    3 Feb 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 draws power from a newly-developed 164.82 cc engine, while the styling is borrowed from the Pulsar N250
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 & N150 with Bluetooth & new instrument cluster teased
    1 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 will now get a new Bluetooth instrument cluster. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/ Sangram AutoWorld)
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 spotted with new Bluetooth instrument cluster
    26 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 will come with a fully digital instrument cluster, while it could come with an E20 fuel-compliant engine.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 inches to launch: Key things to expect
    28 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     