In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm.
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 52.2 kmpl.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|52.2 kmpl
|55.20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS