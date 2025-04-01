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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc155 cc
Power17.2 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Length
2017 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg141 kg
Height
1060 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm810 mm
Width
803.5 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km480 km
Max Speed
120 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm58.0 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4951,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,69,550
RTO
9,61315,024
Insurance
10,71113,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0194,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets ABS modes.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
1 Apr 2025
India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased
7 Jan 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel version has been showcased and can run on ethanol and gasoline
Ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel showcased in India
4 Sept 2024
The Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15 V2's underpinnings
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17 Nov 2025
The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which sub-2 lakh streetfighter should you pick
17 Oct 2024
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