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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs FZS 25

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Fzs 25
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc249 cc
Power17.2 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Tyre View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Length
2017 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg154 kg
Height
1060 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm795 mm
Width
803.5 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm58 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm74 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4951,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,39,300
RTO
9,61311,674
Insurance
10,71110,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0193,546

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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