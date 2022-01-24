In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS