|Max Power
|17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|160.3 cc
|124.45 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,32,359
|₹1,17,300
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,11,834
|₹1,02,483
|RTO
|₹9,277
|₹8,198
|Insurance
|₹9,108
|₹6,619
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,844
|₹2,521
The new TVS Apache RTR 160 2V comes in a modern package with host of new features. It is now lighter than the previous generation model, but is also more expensive. But has its ride quality improved? Here is our first ride review.