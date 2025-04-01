In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS