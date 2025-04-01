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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc149 cc
Power17.2 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Length
2017 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg115 kg
Height
1060 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm770 mm
Width
803.5 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
504 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
160 cc149.50 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm58 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4951,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,44,413
RTO
9,61311,553
Insurance
10,7117,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0193,516

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS 125
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

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