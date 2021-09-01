Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|160.3 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Wet-Multi plate type
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,32,359
|₹1,03,457
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,11,834
|₹89,089
|RTO
|₹9,277
|₹8,627
|Insurance
|₹9,108
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,844
|₹2,223