Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Twin Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹86,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.3 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet-Multi plate type
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,3591,03,457
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,83489,089
RTO
9,2778,627
Insurance
9,1085,741
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8442,223
