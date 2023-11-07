In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less