HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs iQube Electric

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS iQube Electric

Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Twin Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm140 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
160.3 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,3591,00,777
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,8341,00,777
RTO
9,2770
Insurance
9,1080
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8442,166
Expert Reviews
Verdict

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 2V comes in a modern package with host of new features. It is now lighter than the previous generation model, but is also more expensive. But has its ride quality improved? Here is our first ride review.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review

