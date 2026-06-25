In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Pulsar NS160 vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|Iqube
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|74-212 km/charge
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours