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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Pulsar NS160 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Iqube
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage40.36 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity160.3 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2017 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg115 kg
Height
1060 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
803.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
504 km94 km
Max Speed
120 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
160 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction Bush-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
NoYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen Bulb-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4951,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,11,422
RTO
9,6130
Insurance
10,7115,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0192,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS200
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS 125
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450X
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

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Latest Car & Bike News

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