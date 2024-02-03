In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 52.2 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. Pulsar NS160 vs Scram 411 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Scram 411 Brand Bajaj Royal Enfield Price ₹ 1.37 Lakhs ₹ 2.03 Lakhs Mileage 52.2 kmpl 38.23 kmpl Engine Capacity 160 cc 411 cc Power 17.2 PS PS 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm