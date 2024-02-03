Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Pulsar NS160 vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Scram 411
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Mileage52.2 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc411 cc
Power17.2 PS PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
60.7 mm86 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Displacement
160 cc411 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm78 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,0272,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,7362,03,085
RTO
11,46916,777
Insurance
11,82217,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4395,107

    Latest News

    Image of Bajaj's stall at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex & Dominar E27.5 showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
3 Feb 2024
    3 Feb 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 draws power from a newly-developed 164.82 cc engine, while the styling is borrowed from the Pulsar N250
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 & N150 with Bluetooth & new instrument cluster teased
1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 will now get a new Bluetooth instrument cluster. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/ Sangram AutoWorld)
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 spotted with new Bluetooth instrument cluster
26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 will come with a fully digital instrument cluster, while it could come with an E20 fuel-compliant engine.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 inches to launch: Key things to expect
28 Jan 2024
    28 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
    28 Jun 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
    28 Apr 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
    5 Jul 2023
