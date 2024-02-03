In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm.
On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 52.2 kmpl.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Scram 411 Comparison