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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs Meteor 350

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Meteor 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc349.34 cc
Power17.2 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 L
Length
2017 mm2140 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg191 kg
Height
1060 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm765 mm
Width
803.5 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm72 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4952,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,95,762
RTO
9,61316,191
Insurance
10,71110,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0194,790

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Hness CB350
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets ABS modes.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
1 Apr 2025
2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased
7 Jan 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel version has been showcased and can run on ethanol and gasoline
Ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel showcased in India
4 Sept 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

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