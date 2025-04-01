In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|20.21 PS