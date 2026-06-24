In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS