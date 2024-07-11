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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Pulsar NS160 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Rv400
BrandBajajRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage40.36 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity160.3 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2017 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg108 kg
Height
1060 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm814 mm
Width
803.5 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km150 km
Max Speed
120 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
160 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushUpside Down Forks
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
NoYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen Bulb-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4951,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,39,950
RTO
9,6130
Insurance
10,7115,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0193,132

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS 125
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
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The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets ABS modes.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
1 Apr 2025
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