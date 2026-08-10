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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs Mojo 300 BS6

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Mojo 300 bs6
BrandBajajMahindra
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 2 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc294 cc
Power17.2 PS PS25.72 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Brake View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L21 L
Length
2017 mm2115 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg186.2 kg
Height
1060 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm815 mm
Width
803.5 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc294.72 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm76 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterGas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic, with fork brace
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah12 V, 9 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4952,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,99,900
RTO
9,61315,992
Insurance
10,71110,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0194,863

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