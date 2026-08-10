In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|294 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|25.72 PS PS