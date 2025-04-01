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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Rc 200
BrandBajajKTM
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc199.5 cc
Power17.2 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.7 l
Length
2017 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1341 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg160 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Saddle Height
807 mm824 mm
Width
803.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km479.5 km
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm25.8 PS
Stroke
60.7 mm49 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm72 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterWP APEX - Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushWP APEX 43
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
NoNo
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
NoNo
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4952,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1712,14,721
RTO
9,61317,177
Insurance
10,71112,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0195,248

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS 125
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 200 vs 200 Duke
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 200 vs R15 V4

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