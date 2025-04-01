In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|w175
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|177 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|13 PS PS