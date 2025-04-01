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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 w175
BrandBajajKawasaki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc177 cc
Power17.2 PS PS13 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2017 mm2005 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg135 kg
Height
1060 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm790 mm
Width
803.5 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
504 km480 km
Max Speed
120 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc177 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm65.5 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction Bush30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah12V 6Ah
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4951,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,13,000
RTO
9,6139,040
Insurance
10,71110,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0192,850

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets ABS modes.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
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2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
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2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
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