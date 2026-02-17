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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Jawa Jawa

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Jawa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Jawa
BrandBajajJawa
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl30.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc293 cc
Power17.2 PS PS27.33 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Length
2017 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1372 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg172 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Saddle Height
807 mm765 mm
Width
803.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
504 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm27.33 PS
Stroke
60.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm27.02 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc293 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm76 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterGas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic Hydraulic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4952,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,77,215
RTO
9,61314,177
Insurance
10,71110,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0194,329

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