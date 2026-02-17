In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs 42 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|42
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|294.72 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|27.32 PS PS