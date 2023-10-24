In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, OXO engine makes power & torque 5200 w & 185 Nm respectively. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 48 kmpl. OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less