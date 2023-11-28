Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Honda Unicorn

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Twin Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.3 cc162.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,3591,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,8341,05,718
RTO
9,2778,694
Insurance
9,10811,457
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8442,705

