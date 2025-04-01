hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs CB350RS

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Cb350rs
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc348.36 cc
Power17.2 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Back View Mirror
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 L
Length
2017 mm2171 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg179 kg
Height
1060 mm1097 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm800 mm
Width
803.5 mm782 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm70 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterTwin-Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4952,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,97,003
RTO
9,61315,760
Insurance
10,71112,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0194,831

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets ABS modes.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
1 Apr 2025
Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased
7 Jan 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel version has been showcased and can run on ethanol and gasoline
Ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel showcased in India
4 Sept 2024
Honda CB350RS shares its platform with the H'ness and CB350.
Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
20 Mar 2025
Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
2 Dec 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers