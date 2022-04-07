|Max Power
|17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Max Torque
|14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|160.3 cc
|199.6 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Multi plate wet clutch
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine
|Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,32,359
|₹1,42,238
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,11,834
|₹1,20,800
|RTO
|₹9,277
|₹9,964
|Insurance
|₹9,108
|₹9,569
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹1,905
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,844
|₹3,057
The new TVS Apache RTR 160 2V comes in a modern package with host of new features. It is now lighter than the previous generation model, but is also more expensive. But has its ride quality improved? Here is our first ride review.