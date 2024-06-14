HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs EeVe Soul

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or EeVe Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 52.2 kmpl. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Pulsar NS160 vs Soul Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Soul
BrandBajajEeVe
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage52.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity160.3 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
60.7 mm-
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
160.3 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Oil Cooled, Twin Spark, 4-valve FI DTS-i-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
58 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2017 mm1960 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1372 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg-
Height
1060 mm1150 mm
Width
804 mm695 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction Bush-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear position indicatorMotor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah2.2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,5971,24,413
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,7921,20,000
RTO
11,6630
Insurance
11,1424,413
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6232,674

