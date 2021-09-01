Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|85 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|160.3 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,32,359
|₹97,518
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,11,834
|₹93,386
|RTO
|₹9,277
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹9,108
|₹4,132
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,844
|₹2,096