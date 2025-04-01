In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns160
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Benelli
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|33.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160.3 cc
|374 cc
|Power
|17.2 PS PS
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS