In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 99,571 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours.
Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours.
The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl.
The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 47.92 kmpl.
