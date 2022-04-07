HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Yamaha MT-15

Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹93,690*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI EngineLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
124.4 cc155 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,8551,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
93,6901,40,900
RTO
7,49511,802
Insurance
2,67010,124
Accessories Charges
03,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2323,570

