In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|12 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS