Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Pulsar NS 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns 125 Fascino 125 Brand Bajaj Yamaha Price ₹ 1.05 Lakhs ₹ 80,100 Mileage 64.75 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.45 cc 125 cc Power 11.99 PS PS 8.2 bhp PS