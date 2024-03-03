Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Pulsar NS 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns 125 Fascino 125
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 80,100
Mileage64.75 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc125 cc
Power11.99 PS PS8.2 bhp PS
Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
DLX Disc
₹75,530*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI EngineAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-belt automatic
Displacement
124.4 cc125 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,20,09390,109
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,92275,530
RTO
8,3936,773
Insurance
6,7786,131
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5811,936

