Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at 99,571 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl. V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge.