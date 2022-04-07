HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS 125 vs VXL 150

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Vespa VXL 150

Filters
Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹93,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
124.4 cc149.5 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,8551,42,827
Ex-Showroom Price
93,6901,25,662
RTO
7,49510,052
Insurance
2,6707,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2323,069

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details