In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|12 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS