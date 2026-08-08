In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|12 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS