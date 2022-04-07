HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS 125 vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Filters
Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹93,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpmSport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI EngineSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpmSport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
124.4 cc197.75 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,8551,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
93,6901,29,315
RTO
7,49510,345
Insurance
2,6709,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2323,199

