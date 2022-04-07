|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Max Power
|11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm
|16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Engine Type
|4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
|Max Torque
|11 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Displacement
|124.4 cc
|177.4 cc
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,855
|₹1,32,685
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹93,690
|₹1,12,065
|RTO
|₹7,495
|₹9,731
|Insurance
|₹2,670
|₹9,129
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,760
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,232
|₹2,851