In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|12 PS PS
|17.55 PS PS