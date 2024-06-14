HT Auto
In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS PS & 11 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Pulsar NS 125 vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns 125 Dost
BrandBajajTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage64.75 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.45 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
179 mm-
Length
2012 mm-
Wheelbase
1353 mm-
Kerb Weight
144 kg-
Height
1078 mm-
Saddle Height
805 mm-
Width
810 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Mono shocks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,20,0931,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9221,02,777
RTO
8,3930
Insurance
6,7784,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5812,301

