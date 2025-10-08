In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|12 PS PS
|13.6 PS PS