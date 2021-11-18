|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Max Power
|11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|Engine Type
|4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Max Torque
|11 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Displacement
|124.4 cc
|124.3 cc
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,855
|₹1,02,325
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹93,690
|₹86,700
|RTO
|₹7,495
|₹8,966
|Insurance
|₹2,670
|₹6,659
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,232
|₹2,199