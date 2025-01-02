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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns 125 Access 125
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 92,182₹ 77,684
Mileage64.75 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc124 cc
Power12 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹92,182*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
179 mm160 mm
Length
2012 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
144 kg106 kg
Height
1078 mm1155 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm856 mm
Width
810 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
103 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Mono shocksSwing Arm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,85193,375
Ex-Showroom Price
92,18277,284
RTO
7,9059,752
Insurance
6,7646,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2962,006

Pulsar NS 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar 220 F
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar NS160

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