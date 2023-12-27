In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at 99,571 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Price starts at 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, One engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 72 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl. One has a range of up to 212 kms. ...Read More Read Less