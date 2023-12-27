In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at 99,571 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Price starts at 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, One engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 72 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours.
The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl.
One has a range of up to 212 kms.
