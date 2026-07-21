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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS 125 vs Hunter 350

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns 125 Hunter 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 92,182₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage64.75 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc349 cc
Power12 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹92,182*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Ground Clearance
179 mm160 mm
Length
2012 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
144 kg181 kg
Height
1078 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm790 mm
Width
810 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
103 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
Mono shocksTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,8511,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
92,1821,37,640
RTO
7,90511,541
Insurance
6,76410,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2963,429

Pulsar NS 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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