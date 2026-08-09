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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
Pulsar NS 125 vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns 125 Evoqis
BrandBajajOdysse Electric
Price₹ 92,182₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range-90-140 km/charge
Mileage64.75 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.45 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours

Filters
Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹92,182*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
179 mm-
Length
2012 mm-
Wheelbase
1353 mm-
Kerb Weight
144 kg-
Height
1078 mm-
Saddle Height
805 mm-
Width
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
103 kmph75 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Mono shocks-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,8511,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
92,1821,18,000
RTO
7,9059,440
Insurance
6,7643,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2962,811

Pulsar NS 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar 220 F
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar NS160

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