In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
Pulsar NS 125 vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|90-140 km/charge
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours