Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at 99,571 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge.