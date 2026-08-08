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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns 125 Xblade
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 92,182₹ 78,803
Mileage64.75 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc162 cc
Power12 PS PS13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹92,182*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
Speedometer
Front Tyre View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
179 mm160 mm
Length
2012 mm2013 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
144 kg143 kg
Height
1078 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm795 mm
Width
810 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
103 kmph-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Mono shocksHydraulic, Monoshock
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,8511,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
92,1821,09,264
RTO
7,9058,741
Insurance
6,7648,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2962,727

Pulsar NS 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar 220 F
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar NS160

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