In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 99,571 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less