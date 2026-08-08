In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Xblade
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|12 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS