In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.