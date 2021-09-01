Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
124.4 cc109.51 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,85587,852
Ex-Showroom Price
93,69075,347
RTO
7,4956,528
Insurance
2,6705,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2321,888

