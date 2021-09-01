In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours.
Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours.
The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl.
The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
